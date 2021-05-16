Mary Ellen (Eckhardt) Dikes passed away on May 7, 2021 at home after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Norwood on March 16, 1944 to the late Stanley and Helen (Bowles) Eckhardt of Norwood, she was the devoted wife of 50 years to O. Michael Dikes of San Antonio, TX.
Having graduated from Norwood High School in 1962, Mary Ellen loved to return home for her class reunions. Following business school, she worked at the Dedham court house and after spending many years raising her children in Foxboro, she excelled in a wide range of careers and interests, creating lasting friendships along the way. In 2002, she and her husband retired to Georgetown, TX.
Mary loved her New England Patriots, and of course Tom Brady, thoroughly enjoying their incredible 20-year dynasty. She enjoyed painting her bird houses and sculptures and she had a knack for decorating, taking great pride in each place she called home. She loved holiday decorating, especially Christmas, of course. St. Patrick’s Day was her favorite. We will cherish the memories of her Thanksgiving dinners, fourth of July parties, family gatherings, TV and movie nights. She had an infectious laugh and wicked sense of humor that will be missed by all that knew her.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Margaret Eckhardt, Frances Porter and Patricia Cohen. She is survived by her spouse Michael and her children Kathy Dikes, her spouse Jon Gurley; Michelle Dikes, her life partner Ray Hughes; and her grandson Jacob Dikes; her stepson Tony Fox, his wife Debbie; and her dearest Yolanda. She also leaves behind her 3 nieces and great niece and nephew.
A celebration of her life will be held in Massachusetts later this summer.