Mary Lou Casson, 89, passed away peacefully on Feb. 6, 2022.
Born the only child of Charles and Mary Borden on April 3, 1932 and raised in Westborough, MA, she was a proud graduate of Westborough High School class of 1950 and Tufts University, class of 1954. Upon graduation, she married Harold Casson Jr. and they went off to Fort Belvoir, VA, where he served in the Army and she taught middle school on the base. Harold died in 2015.
She and Harold raised their 2 daughters in Lexington, MA, where she was an active member of the community in Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, and the Lexington United Methodist Church. After her girls left the nest, she opened her home as a bed and breakfast for years. Upon the birth of their first grandchild in 1992, they relocated to Foxboro where Mary Lou became the Republican party registrar for the town, and founded Felines of Foxboro, a feral cat rescue organization. Dubbed “Edith Bunker with a brain,” Mary Lou was a fantastic cook, outstanding gardener, and accomplished seamstress. A cup of strong black coffee was always close at hand. A devoted mother and grandmother, Mary Lou never missed a sporting event, performance or musical concert involving her 4 grandchildren.
Mary Lou’s kindness and unselfishness left a lasting impression on everyone who was fortunate enough to meet her.
Mary Lou leaves her two daughters and their spouses, Karen and John Wheatley of Foxboro, Andrea and Pierre Vaz of Greenwich, CT, and 4 grandchildren; Christian Lyman and his wife Stephanie, Caroline Wheatley, Django Vaz and Raven Vaz. She would have met her first great grandchild in May.
Graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough, on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ouimet Fund, Casson Family Scholarship, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766, or the Animal Rescue charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank the caring people who helped Mary Lou in her journey these last few months, including her special companion Nadine, Jenna from Salmon Hospice, Norah and her angels from By Your Side, and the entire staff of Whitney Place At Sharon.