Mary Tanzi Webber died peacefully, shortly after joyfully celebrating her 99th birthday with her family.
She has 2 daughters, Nancy and Pearl, along with 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Her husband Richard predeceased her by 21 years.
Besides family, the great joy of her life was ballroom dancing. Whenever asked how she lived so long, she would always says “I ballroom danced 'til I was 88 and I worked 57 years.” She started working at age 14 gift wrapping at Filene's on Saturdays. She worked for many years in cash management at a number of brokerage firms in Boston. She was extremely conscientious and accurate.
After retirement she was often found working on a suduku puzzle. Now we envision her happily dancing once again. Rest in Peace Dear Heart. Bless, Bless, Bless.