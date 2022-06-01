Michael John Fitzgerald, age 56, of Reading, formerly of Foxboro, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2022 in Delaware.
Michael was born on June 19, 1965 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1983. He attended Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. He was employed as a senior scientist for Kymera in Watertown.
Devoted father of Tim Fitzgerald and Kelly Fitzgerald, both of Gloucester. Long-time companion of Anneli Savinainen and her son Emil Hallberg. Beloved son of Ruthanne Fitzgerald of Foxboro and the late Edward Fitzgerald. Brother of Dan Fitzgerald and his wife Priscilla of Winchester and Laura Fitzgerald and her partner Brian Kelly of Boston. Uncle of Craig, Ryan and Julie.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro on Saturday, June 4, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or www.heart.org.