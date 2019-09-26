Michael John Murray, 67, passed away at home in Attleboro on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Wm. George and Annabelle E. (MacDonald) Murray of Foxboro.
Michael was born in New York City on Sept. 13, 1952, and attended Foxboro High School, Class of 1970, where he played football and excelled in history. Michael traveled throughout the U.S., living in Arizona, New Mexico, and California before returning home to Foxboro.
Michael was a painter by trade, and specialized as a steeplejack. He had a passion for knowledge and could always be found reading a book or watching a documentary on a wide range of topics, particularly Native American history. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and loved college football.
He was a member of the SPCA and, while he loved all animals, dogs held a special place in his heart. Since adopting him, Mike was seldom seen without his buddy, Lucky, by his side. He was a volunteer at food pantries in Foxboro and Attleboro, and was a friend of Bill W.
Michael is survived by his brother John Murray and his wife Kathleen of North Attleboro; his brother Tom Murray and his wife Alesia, of So. Dennis; his sister Deborah Murray of North Attleboro; his “other sister” Lynda Walsh of Foxboro, and the late Joseph Murray. Michael was the beloved uncle of Kayla, Kyle, Ethan, Liam, Zak, and Abby, and great-uncle of Kemp.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A memorial service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.
To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information, please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, 3 Meadowview Road, Foxboro, MA 02035.