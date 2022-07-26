Michael "Mike" Joseph Murphy, age 67, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2022 at the Boston Medical Center. He was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Pennacchio) Murphy.
Mike was born on Jan. 23, 1955 in Norwood and received his bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State College. He was employed as an engineer in the medical device industry for many years. Mike was an avid woodworker and handyman. He most enjoyed spending time with his family as a devoted father and grandfather.
Mike is survived by his son Michael Murphy and his wife Lauren of Foxboro and their children Eli and Addy, and Sean Murphy and his wife Leann of Norwood and their children James and Aiyana. Mike was also devoted to Linda Murphy and her son, Kyle Murphy of Attleboro. Brother of Frank Murphy and his wife Anne of Mansfield and Stephen Murphy of Nashua, N.H.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Burial will be private. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.