Michael V. Fagone, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham on Oct. 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Mario and Mary (Fera) Fagone, and the late Catherine Fagone.
Michael was born on Dec. 24, 1938 and grew up in West Roxbury, and attended Boston College High School. Had it not been for the many hours spent after school on Centre Street serving up cold sandwiches at Mike’s Deli, he was sure to have been a Hall of Fame 3rd baseman for the Red Sox. He proudly served his country in the Air Force Reserves, and took his experience from his father’s store and continued his career in food service, first as a manager at S.S. Pierce Grocers, and then later as a salesman for Drake’s Cakes. After decades of waking up with the sun, driving his truck through wind, rain and snow to get the Devil Dogs, Funny Bones and Yodels to the children of the South Shore, he took a job that allowed him to deliver good humor, juicy inter-office gossip (and oh yeah, the mail) to the employees of Analog Devices.
He married his wife Elinor (Meara) on Nov. 5, 1960 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Sharon. Together they raised four lovely daughters in West Roxbury and later in Foxboro. He enjoyed attending his daughters' dance recitals and his brother’s high school hockey games, but also could be found at the 50-yard line of the local high school football stands, or handing out orange slices on the sidelines of the boys' soccer team.
His passion for music extended to playing the trumpet and listening to his favorite big band musicians and swooners. He became one of the managers of the St. Theresa’s marching band, where his daughters were members of the color guard. He could captivate an audience with his masterful storytelling and quick wit. Painting and sketching became a favored hobby. As a lifelong Massachusetts resident, Michael was an avid New England sports fan (and one of the few original Foxboro fans who traveled to attend Boston Patriot games with his brother-in-law Robert). He instilled the love of music, art, humor and especially sports in his children and grandchildren. One of Mike’s favorite part-time jobs was as the lobby manager and host for the luxury suites of Schaefer Stadium (now Gillette), greeting and hobnobbing with state politicians, musicians and Hollywood elite. Mike and Elinor enjoyed traveling to Cape Cod, the Catskills, Aruba, Bermuda, London, Atlantic City and Vegas for the casinos! Michael loved to live and experience life with his family, and they are all extremely thankful to the staff of Maples Nursing Home and Hope Health Hospice for their guidance and care.
He was always happiest when he was surrounded by his family, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. A devoted husband of Elinor (Meara) Fagone. Beloved father of Beth and her husband Paul McManus of Dighton, MA, Debbie and her husband Steven Keblin of Clearwater, FL, Elinor and her husband Michael Goodwin of Williamstown, MA, and Michele Sullivan of Mansfield. Loving grandfather of Colleen and Jason, Caitlyn, Shannon, Kelsey, Kayla, Michael, Victoria, Morgan, Brock and Meg. Adoring great-grandfather of Sophia and Luca.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., in Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimers Association.
