Milton “Pat” Snow passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, surrounded by his loving family.
Pat was born in Foxboro on Jan. 21, 1932. He grew up primarily in Walpole and graduated from the Norfolk County Agricultural High School in Walpole. After high school, Pat began his military career in the U.S. Army. He valiantly served his country for 20 years, serving in both the Korean War and Vietnam before retiring in 1971. Pat was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in Korea and the Bronze Star for ground operations against hostile forces in Vietnam. Pat then went to work for Travelers Insurance Company until his retirement in 1997. Pat enjoyed working and spent the next 20 years working part-time for Balabanis Auto Repair in Walpole.
He married his wife, Marjorie, in 1956 in Walpole and together they raised their children. Pat was extremely family oriented and his most treasured times were those spent helping others in the family. He was very active in the Four Square Gospel Church in Foxboro, and was a Boy Scout leader.
Pat was preceded in death by his sister Fay Snow, brother Joe Snow, daughter Pamela Jean Snow, and granddaughter Courtney Irene Snow. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, and his children, Michael and his partner Robin of North East, PA, Gordon of Mansfield, Joseph of Foxboro, and Christine Nolan and her husband Steve of Millville, MA. Beloved grandfather of Justin and his wife Shelley, Brettney, William and his wife Amber, Melissa, Emma, Brendan and his wife Haley, Sean, and Samantha. Adoring great-grandfather of Evan, Hayden, Lennon, Jacqulyn, Teagan, Adair, William, Kaytlyn, Kylee, Jace and uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA, 02035. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, at the Union Church of South Foxboro, 384 South St., Foxboro, MA, 02035.
To send online condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Four Square Missions may be made to www.foursquaremissions.org/donate/people/bave-michael-and-mary/