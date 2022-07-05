Nancy Eileen (Groves) Tisbert, age 65, of Vancouver, Wash., formerly Orlando, Fla., and Foxboro, passed away at PeaceHealth Hospital in Vancouver, Wash., on June 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Edna Groves.
Nancy was born on Nov. 1, 1956 in Dorchester and was a graduate of FoxboroHigh School.
She was a long time health administrative professional.
Nancy loved spending time with her grandbabies and grand-pups the most but she also loved her: Coffee, country line dancing, books on tape, palm trees, the beach, red cardinals and of course, helping her friends and family solve their most difficult problems. Nancy was always there when you needed her.
Loving mother to her two sons; Brian and his wife Meaghann of Vancouver, Wash., and Shawn and his wife Jessica of Atkinson, N.H. Beloved by her grand-kiddos Cali, Ayla and Lilah. Sister to Kathleen and her husband John Pritchard, Walter (Chip) Groves, William and his wife Kathleen Groves, Marianne Groves and Lisa Pratt.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation hours on Friday, July 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. (with a service at 7 p.m.), at Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro.
Another service will be held Saturday July, 16 at 9:30 a.m. at Knollwood Memorial Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Make A Wish Foundation, 133 Federal St., Boston, MA 02110 or on line at massri.wish.org.