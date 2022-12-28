Nancy Elizabeth (Boissière) Dixon, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at Benchmark Senior Living in Norwood.
Born on July 21, 1932, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Patricia (Kughler) Boissière. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1948.
A longtime resident of Foxboro, she worked for the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in Dedham for nearly 34 years.
Nancy was an avid New England Patriots fan, loved her time on the beach in Falmouth, and “fine dining.” A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving mother of Ken Dixon and his wife Connie of Mansfield, Paul Dixon and his husband Edwin Perlmutter of Brighton, and the late Michael Dixon, and his wife Susan of Attleboro. Devoted grandmother of Lindsay Dixon of Waltham, Brett Dixon and his wife Abbey Newkirk of Salem, Allison Dixon of Mansfield, Courtney Haggerty and her husband Ryan of Pawtucket, and Brittany Dixon of Attleboro. Sister of the late Charles Boissière, Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Nancy’s life on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10 AM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the New England Center and Home for Homeless Veterans, 120 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108 (nechv.org/donations/tribute-giving/). To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsnadsonsfuneralhome.com.