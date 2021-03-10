Nancy Ellen (Sanford) Swift, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2021 at Hope Hospice in Providence, RI. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Rattigan) Sanford.
Nancy was born on May 12, 1941 in Norwood. After leaving school to start a family, she went back to school and graduated from Foxboro High School, Class of 1978, with her children. After raising her children, she became the owner of the Quaker Hill Restaurant and the Maple Wood restaurant, both in Foxboro. She was a former home health aide and finally worked as an inspector for Mini Systems in North Attleboro.
She was a former season ticket holder of the New England Patriots — there was not a game she missed whether in person or on TV. She loved sports and was a seasonal camper at Normandy Farms Campground in Foxboro and Lake Manchaug in Douglas, MA. She enjoyed spending “girls weekends” with her daughters and niece Carol Rogers. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She never missed a special event to make someone feel special. She loved her four-legged walking buddies Jake and Annie.
Beloved companion and love of her life Fred Foshay. Devoted mother of Joanne Gardner and her partner Phil Roundtree of Sandwich, NH, David Swift and his wife Elaine of Warwick, RI, Marianne Swift and her fiancé Jonathan Arruda of Little Compton, RI, Teri Marshall and her partner Mike Balestra of Bridgewater, and the late Patty Swift. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Allen, Stephanie, Tina, Marty, Erik, Stiles, Kelsey, Nichole and Kyle. Great-grandmother of Jared, Ethan, Avery, Nathan, Mariah, Jaxon, Madi and Lydia. Sister of Mary Truax of Ocala, FL, and the late Jack Sanford and Joan Horne.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.