Nancy L. Watson, age 89, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020 in her Walpole home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Foxboro on April 5, 1931, Nancy was the only child of Elmer and Eleanor (Ela) Johnson. The Johnson’s moved to Walpole and Nancy attended Walpole schools.
Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Harold F. Watson, married on July 7, 1951. They resided in Walpole for four years before moving to Foxboro, where they started their family and resided for the next 55 years. Nancy and Harold moved back to Walpole, after adding onto the family homestead.
Always a sweet, kind, and loving person who always had a smile on her face and loved to see others smile. She found joy in her flower garden, feeding the birds, playing cribbage and spending time with her dogs. Nancy loved to travel to Onset Island, where she enjoyed spending time with family while gazing out at the ocean from the cottage her father proudly built back in the 1950s. But nothing made Nancy happier than her family. She loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up.
Loving mother of Robert Watson of Buzzards Bay, Donna Watson and Diane Marvelle of Walpole and Brian Watson and wife Kimberly of Plainville. Cherished grandmother of Christine and Joe Dee, Lindsay and Chris Migala, Michael and Monique Marvelle, Benjamin Watson, and Kylie Watson. Greatgrandmother of Ryan, Logan, Brendan, Andrew, and Robert.
As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Nancy’s family has decided that her funeral services will take place privately on Jan. 16, 2021 at Delaney Funeral Home in Walpole. Interment taking place in Knollwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society, 1255 23rd St., Suite 45, Washington, D.C. 20037