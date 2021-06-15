Nancy Louise (Edlund) Gibbs, age 76, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Nancy was born on Dec. 23, 1944 in Boston and was a graduate of the Jeremiah E Burke High School. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Augusta (Schultz) Edlund. She married her husband Lloyd Gibbs on July 18, 1964 at St. Leo’s Church in Dorchester.
She was employed as a housekeeper for the St. Mary’s Church Rectory in Foxboro. Nancy was a den mother for the Boy Scouts and volunteered at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. She enjoyed needle point, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She was a very charitable and kind person. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Loving wife and best friend of Lloyd Gibbs. Devoted mother of Scott Gibbs and his wife Alison of Foxboro, Jennifer Gibbs and her partner Rochelle Renna of Nashua, N.H. and Andrew Gibbs and his wife Andrea of Mansfield. Grandmother of Brandon, Lauren, Samantha, Amanda, AJ and Sofia. Great grandmother of Jack and Dakota. Sister of the late Bob and Richard Edlund. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Friday, June 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. To send an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356 or the Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118.