Nancy Madden Stockwell, 82, of Foxboro, formerly of West Chester, Pa., passed away on Aug. 4, 2021 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Brattleboro, Vt., daughter of the late Hollis B. and Madeline M. Madden. She married Bradley R. Stockwell in 1960. He pre-deceased her in 2010.
Nancy graduated from Brattleboro High School and Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, Hanover, N.H.
She worked as a registered nurse for E. Thomas Deutsch, MD, and for C. Gale Alderman, DDS.
She enjoyed volunteer work with the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, Great Valley Little League, Charter Chase Homeowner’s Association, and booster clubs at West Chester East High School in Pennsylvania.
Nancy also served on the East Goshen Planning Commission for 10 years.
Since moving to Foxboro, she was active at the Foxboro Council on Aging, serving on their board, and singing with the Serenading Seniors.
Nancy especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, and she was famous for her baked beans and Chex Mix.
She is survived by her children — Kye and his wife Cindy of Walpole, Lynda of Foxboro, and Erik and his wife Jean of Charlotte, N.C., and her precious grandchildren Maria, Carter, Ryan and Madison. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Ingram of Methuen, two nieces and their families, and six cousins.
At her request, there will be no formal services. A celebration of life will be held at Lakeview Pavilion, 45 Lakeview Road, Foxboro, on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11:30-2:30.
Please dress casually. A second celebration will be planned in West Chester, Pa., in September or October.
Memorial donations may be made to La Mancha Animal Rescue (855 Doe Run Road, Coatesville, PA 19320) or the Foxboro Discretionary Fund, which provides food and other solutions to town residents following unexpected losses or other conditions that temporarily impact household financial situations (PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035).