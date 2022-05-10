Nancy Packard Batson, 81, passed away peacefully in Dover, Delaware, on March 24, 2022. She was born in Boston on Aug. 25, 1940 and lived nearly her entire life in Massachusetts.
In 2012, she moved to Delaware and married a dear friend and fellow horseman, Pleasant Batson Jr., whom she first met at Bay State Raceway in the 1950s. She was an accomplished horsewoman and equestrian and for decades held the position of lead marshall for harness races at Bay State Raceway and Suffolk Downs in MA and Rockingham Raceway in NH.
After retiring as marshall, she and her sister Beverly owned and operated a successful business, Packard Trailer Sales, serving New England and beyond with high quality horse trailers. Not only were horses the focus of Nancy's work life, but they were also her hobby. For many years she and her sister enjoyed great success owning and showing Morgan horses and winning championships at the national level. Their Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horses included PT Stormin’ Norman, Equinox Serena, VVM High Roller, Elm Hill Ben Star, and Biscayne Bay.
She was predeceased by her father and mother Ralph and Marion Packard, her sister Beverly Packard, and her husband Pleasant Batson Jr. She is survived by a step-daughter Rebecca Batson Kidner (Scott Kidner) and three step-grandsons, Jack, Jeffrey, and Grant Kidner, and several special lifelong friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro, at 10:30 a.m. and interment at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the horse rescue and adoption non-profit, Horse Lovers United Inc., P.O. Box 2744, Salisbury, MD 21802.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at: www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.