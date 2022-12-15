Olga C. (Gill) Perry, age 88, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 10, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Stacia (Halowa) Gill and wife of the late Peter Perry.
Olga was born on Sept. 10, 1934 in Norwood and was a graduate of Norwood High School. She was employed as a nurse for many years at the Wrentham Developmental Center and volunteered at the Wrentham Cracker Barrel Fair. Olga was a daily parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family.
Loving mother of Rick Perry of Mansfield, Michael Perry of Foxboro, Peter Perry of Foxboro, Brian and his wife Leanne of Foxboro, David Perry of Claverack, NY, the late Mark Perry and long-time mother-in-law of Lorna Perry of Mansfield. Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth Perry, Brittany Colley and her husband Russell, Brandon Perry, Breanna Perry and Brooke Perry. Great-grandmother of Ava, Jaxson and Emersyn. Sister of the late Walter Gill and Sophie Gill.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.
