Pamela S. Webber, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Oct. 4, 2020 at Willow Crossings in Mansfield. She was the daughter of the late Edward B. Capen and Genevieve A. (Felch) Capen.
She was born on May 2, 1944 in Boston and grew up and was educated in Bedford, Massachusetts. She married her husband Richard M. Webber on March 4, 1967 in Bedford.
She was a 1966 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, earning a degree in psychology. During her lifetime she worked in various hospitals and schools counseling and assisting physically and emotionally challenged children.
Pamela spent most of her adult life living in Easton and Foxboro. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was being with her family. She also enjoyed riding her bicycle throughout Easton, Foxboro, and beyond.
Besides her husband Richard Webber of Foxboro, she is survived by three daughters, Kimberly and her husband William Comeau III of Lakeville, MA, Wendy Nelson of Foxboro, and Susan Black and her husband David Black of Bedford, NH. Also loving grandmother of Lexi, Lindsey, and Pamela Nelson, Mia and Emma Comeau, and Dylan, Richard, and Jessica Black.
Services were private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.