Patricia Ann (Foster) Sallie, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Plainville surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Dec. 9, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Anna (Skolski) Foster.
Patty was born on March 5, 1947 in Elizabeth, NJ, and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1965. Patty was employed as a waitress for many years, most recently at the Commons Eatery in Foxboro. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Duke at their summer home in Eastbrook, ME. Patty was an avid reader and enjoyed exploring things on her computer. She was an honorary member of the Foxboro Fish and Game Club. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Loving husband of Duke Sallie. Beloved mother of Laura Alaimo and her husband Andrew of Norton. Devoted grandmother of Samantha and her husband Jake. Sister of the late Robert Foster.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
