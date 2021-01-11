On Jan. 10, 2021, Patricia E. Noonan passed away after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Alice (Engley) and the late Richard H. Noonan.
Born on July 20, 1961, Patty graduated from Foxboro High School in 1979. She worked for the Department of Corrections for the last 25 years. Patty was a faithful servant of God. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro where she taught CCD and was a Eucharistic minister. One of her favorite trips was her pilgrimage to Rome with her church.
Patty fought and won many health battles related to complications of Type I Diabetes. She was the recipient of two kidney transplants 17 years apart. Her sisters Mary and Carol donated their kidneys to help Patty achieve a level of health that enabled her to live her life to the fullest. She was a warrior who never complained.
Patty was an avid Patriots fan. She was a founding member and very active in the Foxboro Against Diabetes Road Race to raise funds for juvenile diabetes research. She loved the beach and long walks on the Cape Cod Canal. She was loved by her family and adored by all of her nieces and nephews. She never forgot a birthday and loved back yard family get-togethers.
In addition to her loving mother Alice, Patty is survived by her large, loving family. Sisters Mary (Ray) Smith and Deborah (Philip) Giardino, both of Foxboro, Carol (Arthur) Flynn of Sandwich, and Catherine (David) Caillouette of Wrentham. Brothers Edward (Amy) Noonan of Foxboro and Richard (Paige) Noonan Jr. of Wrentham. She was the beloved aunt of 21 nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews with another to be born in March. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins who enjoyed being in Patty’s company.
In her honor, we ask you to consider becoming an organ donor.
Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. A funeral mass will be held at the church at 10 a.m. on Jan. 12. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Covid-19 precautions will be in adherence with social distancing observed at all events.
To send an on line condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Patricia may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Transplant Institute at www.bidmc.org/givenow or by check made payable to “Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center” with “Patricia Noonan/Transplant Institute” on the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. – OV, Boston, MA 02215.