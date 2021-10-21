Patricia “Pat” (Stedman) Loomer, age 87, passed away peacefully at her home in Foxboro surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on Oct. 19, 2021. She was the daughter of the late John P. and Helen Isadora (Minton) Stedman.
Pat was born on Sept. 4, 1934 in Boston. She married her late husband Robert H. Loomer on Sept. 12, 1954 in Belmont. A former Weymouth resident, she has been a Foxboro resident for the past 17 years. She was formerly employed as a bookkeeper for Western Performance in Weymouth. She was a member of the school council at Burrell Elementary School in Foxboro and enjoyed working out at the Foxboro YMCA three times a week. She was a volunteer for many years for the St. Francis Xavier Drum and Bugle Corps in Weymouth. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Devoted mother of Diane Wholley of Bridgewater and her late husband William, Janet and her husband Christopher Pacitti of Foxboro, Richard Loomer and his wife Debbie of Mansfield and William Loomer and his wife Melissa of Wrentham. Loving grandmother of Teresa, Patricia, Samantha, Nicholas, Alexander, Garrett, Brendan and Owen. Great-grandmother of Nathan, Andrew, Mallory and Vivienne. Sister of Edwin Stedman, Carol Hunt and the late Barbara Briggs.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, 726 Washington St., Weymouth, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.danafarber.org.