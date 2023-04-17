paul-duffey

Paul Louis Duffey passed away on Nov. 2, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lisa, who was the love of his life and best friend.
He leaves behind their 4 children: Paul and wife Jenn of South Carolina; Tara and husband Jay of Plainville; Patrick and wife Tiffany of Mansfield and Jenniffer and husband Dan of Foxboro. He also leaves behind his 5 grandchildren, Alexia, Logan, Noah, Finnegan & Declan, whom he adored. Paul is also survived by his sister Judy and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia where he met and married Lisa and started their family. He moved to Foxboro in 1997 where he resided for 20 years before retiring to Dunedin, Florida, to escape the New England cold in 2018.
Paul was a nature enthusiast and certified arborist by trade who spent his career working at Davey Tree Technologies and Tree Tech Inc. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, going to the beach, country music, gardening, sitting in his porch and most importantly, spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday April 23, from 12 to 5 p.m., at American Legion Post 106 in Sharon, MA.