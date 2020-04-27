Paul J. Dean, 74, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. He was the son of the late Arthur W. and Doris E. (Jaquith) Dean.
Devoted husband of Ellen (Stubbs) Dean for 47 years. Beloved father of Jaime and her husband Bob Walter of Sharon. Loving grandfather of Paige and Caleb. Brother of Virginia Giorgi of NJ, Malcolm Dean of Wrentham, Mary Ellen Dean of Smithfield, RI, and the late Susan Howe. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Paul was born on May 1, 1945 in Norwood and was a graduate of Norfolk Agricultural High School, Class of 1964.
He was employed as a mechanic for John Deere in Norfolk and was a technician at Bird Machine in Walpole for many years.
Paul was a past president of the South Foxborough Community Club. He was a member of the New England Antique Tractor and Truck Association, a proud member of the Foxboro Jaycees and attended the Church of Emmanuel in Foxboro. He was well known for playing the part of the Gold King at Bethany Church’s Christmas Pageant and was frequently seen driving one of his antique tractors in local parades. He is also known for fixing tractors and lawnmowers for so many around town.
Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and maintaining his tractors with Bob, his son-in-law, for parades.
Funeral services are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, Foxboro. A memorial will be scheduled once it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Living Stronger, c/o Foxboro YMCA, 300 Elmwood St., North Attleboro, MA 02760 or the South Foxborough Community Center, c/o Heather Harding, 14 N. High St., Foxboro, MA 02035.