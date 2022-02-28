Paul R. Civitarese, age 74, of Foxboro, passed away at home surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Feb. 22, 2022. He was the son of the late Raphael and Marjorie (Arnott) Civitarese.
Paul was married for 47 years to Donna Marie (Cherry). He was the loving father of Brian-Paul, Neal-Ray, Sean-Eric and LeAnna Kohl (Civitarese) and her husband Greg. Devoted grandfather of Jadyn Kohl. Paul had four sisters, Ann Pucillo, Charlene Magee, Michelle McColgan and the late Marie DePinho. He was self-employed and owner of Sunset Carpet Care, servicing the local area for over 40 years. Paul spent more than 60 years dedicating and enjoying his time with the Boy Scouts of America. He served as Scoutmaster for multiple troops, led Wood Badge training for adults, organized and led numerous Camporees and enjoyed all aspects of scouting.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour on Wednesday, March 2, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 76 Main St., Foxboro, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the local Boy Scout Mayflower Council via www.mayflowerbsa.org and click on “donate.”