Paul James Reddy, of Foxboro, formerly of West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was the son of the late Paul and Margaret (Gallagher) Reddy.
Paul was born in Boston on July 22, 1956 and was a graduate of Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He and his wife Linda were married in Dedham on April 12, 1997 and they have been Foxboro residents for the past 20 years.
Paul was a United States Postal worker for over 33 years serving in Brookline, Waltham and South Boston. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was known for his dry wit and love of a good time. An avid reader, Paul also enjoyed spending time at the library and reading war history. He was a loving and devoted husband, step-father, brother and friend.
Beloved husband of Linda (Johnson) Reddy. Loving step-father of Nicole Favaro and her husband Elliott of Norfolk, Kristen Burns of Weymouth and Brian Burns and his wife Tina of Hyde Park. Devoted grandfather of Braden, Gianna, Jackson, Kaley, Hadley and Everly. Brother of Michael Reddy and his wife Chris of Walnut Creek, CA and Kevin Reddy and his wife Karen of Foxboro. Brother in-law of Thomas and Nancy Johnson, Carolyn and Joseph Hagan and the late Raymond Johnson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Mansfield Animal Shelter, C/O Mansfield Shelter Friends, Inc. P.O. Box 25, Mansfield, MA 02048 or visit msf@mandfieldshelter.org.