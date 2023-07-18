Paul Lawrence Ross, age 70, of Foxboro, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2023. He was the son of the late Frank and Sophie (Yuskowski) Ross.
Paul was born on Aug. 25, 1952 in South Boston. He proudly served his country in the US Navy at the Hospital Corp School. He was employed as a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Needham for over 30 years. He married his wife Kathleen (Marsh) on June 6, 1986 at St. Mary’s Church in Foxboro.
Paul loved dogs. He loved training dogs, taking long walks with his dogs, and took great pride in owning his own dogs. He was an avid reader and history buff, and loved playing trivia games with his children. He enjoyed working on cars and watching military movies. He loved visiting Castle Island and his other old South Boston stomping grounds. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Kathleen (Marsh) Ross. Devoted father of Lindsey and her husband Jason Penney of Foxboro, Tayla and her husband Joey Stilwell of Foxboro, and Daniel Ross and his wife Nichole of North Attleboro. Beloved grandfather of Alex, Emily, Olivia and Jack. Brother of Judy Peterson, Patricia McNeil, Frank Ross, all of Foxboro, Eleanor Coffinet-Ross of Milton and the late Donald Ross, Ruth Olsen, Dorothy D’Amore and Carol Burns. And owner to his greatest companion, his dog Bella.
Funeral arrangements are private and are being handled by the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org.