Paul William Darlington, 71, of Orlando, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in the presence of his loving family.
Paul was born in Foxboro and graduated from Foxboro High School Class of 1966.
After attending Salem State College, Paul served 21 years in the U.S. Army as a meteorologist, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer, earning two Bronze Stars (among many others) for his service in the Vietnam War.
The ever-faithful public servant, he was active in his church, the Boy Scouts of America, the Gideons, the American Meteorological Society, Northwestern State University Alumni Association and others. Paul loved international missions, serving with church teams in Mexico, Romania, Brazil, Cuba, Costa Rica, Honduras and the Bahamas.
Paul was proud of his 1959 Edsel Villager and his mini pineapple plantation. He enjoyed an afternoon drive, a weekend NASCAR race, rocket launches and sunning at the beach or pool.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents Arthur “Bud” and Winifred “Winnie” and also his brother Jim. Paul is survived by his wife of 47 years Deborah, daughter Linda, and son Daniel. He is also survived by his brother Jack, and sisters Arlene, Sally and Mary.
Visitation is Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral starting at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in Orlando, Fla.
Interment will follow at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Bahamas Methodist Habitat in honor of Paul.