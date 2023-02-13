Pauline Brown Sorrow, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023, with her loving husband Peter Sorrow by her side.
Pauline lived a loving and vibrant life in New England. She had an infectious sense of humor and was always ready to do anything to bring joy to those around her. A creative spirit, she enjoyed painting, drawing, beadwork, and many other crafts. Pauline’s longest creative outlet was, by far, sewing. She designed & created colorful quilts, perfectly tailored garments, children’s toys, and even a few wedding gowns.
She was an active member of many community organizations in Foxboro including the Jaycees, Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts, and the Foxboro Craft Association. In addition, Pauline participated in countless charitable causes over the years while instilling her ambitious and generous nature into everyone around her.
Pauline’s two children, Michael Brown and Sandra Kuncho, as well as her grandchildren, Zachary & Samantha Brown, will no doubt carry on her legacy of joy and light as it was in their presence that her love shone brightest.
Friends and family are invited to share memories of Pauline at a Celebration of Life on Saturday Feb. 18, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. at Carpenter Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Burial will be private.
Please visit carpenterjenks.com for online condolences.