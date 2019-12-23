Peter Francis Daly Jr., 79, passed away peacefully in his Walpole, MA home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Norwood, MA, on May 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Peter F. and Lillian (Balduf) Daly.
He was raised in East Walpole and graduated from Walpole High School with the Class of 1958. Pete developed his strong work ethic at a young age, working in the kitchen of the Red Wing Diner on Route 1 in Walpole while still in high school. Following his graduation, he took a position with Bird Machine in their roofing plant before taking his first job in automotive repair at Hogan Tire.
Pete married his beloved wife Martha Welch on Oct. 9, 1970. Together they made their home in Walpole before moving to Wrentham in 1973, where they welcomed their children, Michelle and Peter. Pete continued his career in automotive repair, opening Tire Specialists in Walpole alongside his cousin Bill Kleimola in 1976. Several years later, they opened a second location in Foxboro. Pete then branched out on his own creating Foxfield Tire. As a dedicated businessman, Pete oversaw the shop for more than 35 years, always ensuring his customer’s satisfaction, prior to his retirement in 2012. Pete’s love for cars did not end at his shop’s door, as he would spend hours searching for his next car to add to his collection and tinkering with his own personal vehicles.
While Pete was dedicated to the automotive industry, he also knew how to cut loose and relax. He and Martha loved traveling together, visiting both Florida and Hawaii multiple times. Back at home, he was a long-time member of the Walpole Golf League and Royal Crest Country Club; he was always looking forward to getting a round in with family and friends whenever possible. As an avid Boston sports fan, Pete followed the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. However, most of all, Pete loved spending time with his family, and was truly delighted when he became a grandfather.
Beloved husband of Martha (Welch) Daly. Loving father of Michelle M. Christie and her husband Alan of Foxboro and Peter J. Daly and his wife Joanne of Bellingham. Cherished grandfather of Garrett Christie, Nathan Christie, Meaghan Christie, Cole Christie, Aidan Daly, and Keira Daly. Brother of Patricia Coyle of Chelmsford, Diane Batchelder of Franklin, and the late Daniel Daly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pete’s life celebration on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., Walpole. A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pete’s name may be made to: Impact Melanoma, One Concord Farms, 490 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742 or at www.impactmelanoma.org.