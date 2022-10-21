Peter H. Friedlander passed away peacefully on Oc. 19, 2022 just a few weeks shy of his 99th birthday.
Peter is survived by his beloved family: his devoted children; Timothy Friedlander and Melyssa Beimler, Douglas Beimler, his son-in-law, and precious grandchildren; Lauren and Maxwell Beimler and Faye Justynski, Max’s fiancé́e.
Peter was born in Vienna, Austria and lived through World War II and had to flee from his homeland as a teenager in the 1930's to escape Nazi persecution. Peter graduated from The University of Glasgow, Scotland earning a Ph.D. in Crystallography (A branch of Physics). There he met the love of his life, Eva. They were married for 45+ wonderful years, before her passing in 1991.
At 25 and 27 years old, Peter & Eva sailed to the United States on the Queen Mary with a suitcase to start a new life in Pennsylvania serving in his Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania. After that Peter & Eva lived near Montreal, Southern California, and Greenwich, Conn. Peter worked for The American Cancer Society, Dravo, and Gibbs & Hill as an engineering economist & consultant. Peter traveled extensively for both work and to explore new places. He spoke fluently in three languages.
A celebration of life will be this Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Church of Emmanuel, 106 Central St., Foxboro, with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m., and a brief message of Hope from3 to 4 p.m. Pastor Steve Baker, senior pastor at Emmanuel, will be sharing these timely insights and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Peter's life.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Progeria Research Foundation, LYNN Ministries, and/or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund. The family would like to thank everyone for their care and blessings! To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.