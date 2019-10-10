Peter M. Lovely, 80, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Wareham, MA, a long-time resident of Foxboro, passed away in St. Petersburg on Sept. 29, 2019. Pete joins his beloved wife, soulmate, and best friend, Ann, who passed on May 10, 2019.
Pete, an only child, was predeceased by his parents, Cleveland and Marjorie Lovely. Pete leaves his son John and his wife Trevi of Franklin, son Jeff and wife Andrea of Foxboro, and daughter Susan Terrio and husband Chris of Oakville, Ontario, along with 11 grandchildren, Megan, Brendan, and Connor Lovely, Matthew, Devon and Jack Lovely, Kathryn, Sean and Gillian Terrio, and Roman and Lucca Sisto. “Papa” loved, and was loved by, all of his kids, their spouses, and his grand kids.
Pete was born on Jan. 26, 1939, graduated Foxboro High in 1957 and went on to graduate from Dean Junior College, Babson, and the New England School of Law. Pete founded Lovely Real Estate and Lovely Insurance in the late 1950s with his father, Cleve, and was also a real estate builder and developer.
Pete was a proud Marine, having served in the Corps in the early 1960s. Pete lived by the Marine motto, “Semper Fidelis,” every day of his life.
Pete enjoyed boating, wintering in Florida, summering in Wareham, making his kids and their friends do many pushups, cooking, reading and eating out, but his favorite pastime was spending time with Ann, his kids, and his grandkids. We will miss Pete’s love of life, positive attitude, quiet strength, and sense of humor. He was an honest, smart, funny, warm, loving and generous person and had a positive impact on many lives.
There will be celebration of Pete’s life at Robert’s Funeral Home in Foxboro on Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of donations or flowers, Pete prefers that you do a good deed for someone who needs it.