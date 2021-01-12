Peter O’Brien of Foxboro passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2021 at the age of 86.
Born Oct.r 4, 1934 in Roxbury (Mission Hill), MA, to the late Patrick of Castlemaine, Ireland and Margaret E. (Jenkins) O’Brien of Dedham, MA. Growing up in Jamaica Plain, he graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1952. After serving 2 years in the U.S. Army, 1st Calvary Division, in Japan, he attended Northeastern University and received a degree in civil engineering. He was employed for 43 years at Boston Edison Company as a construction management group leader overseeing construction and maintenance of various plant and power generation facilities. He was the president of the New England Construction Users Council and an Arbitrator for the Boston Business Bureau.
He enjoyed ship model and case building and for many years was the ship model curator and librarian (volunteer) at the Kendall Whaling Museum in Sharon, MA. He was an avid reader, collector and online seller of nautical, military and collectible books in which he assisted and advised various local historical societies on their book collections. He enjoyed many years of boating along Boston Harbor and Islands, the South Shore and Cape regions with his wife and children on his boat the Duchess II. Was a regular volunteer fund raiser for the Joslin Diabetes Clinic, a volunteer writer and editor for Jamaica Plan Historical Society where he researched and published many articles on historical JP sites and businesses. Was a former chairman for Foxboro Historic District Commission and restored the WPA sculpture in the Foxboro post office. He found great relaxation in painting and attending classes at Mass College of Art along with spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was a long-time resident in both Norwood and Walpole. He is survived by his former wife Alice C. (McCarty) and six children, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild: Kevin and Kimberly O’Brien of Oxford, GA, Mark and Julie O’Brien, Charlotte, NC Peter and Laura O’Brien, Walpole, MA, Diane and Rick Stillman, N. Sandwich, New Hampshire, Karrell and Andy Bowles of Ft. Myers, FL, and Mary and Michael Hogan Norfolk. He will be missed by 12 grandchildren and 1 great gran child whom he dearly loved along with his devoted sisters Margaret Anne MacKay, Walpole, MA, and Charlene Martel, Brockton, MA, Peter’s brother, David J. O’Brien, of Kingston, MA, predeceased him. Peter long-time companion, Hilda George was a treasured friend and they shared happy memories of growing up together in Jamaica Plan and their later years in Foxboro.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the visitation for Peter in the James H. Delaney and Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., Walpole, on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. As a result of the ongoing and ever developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Peter’s family has decided that funeral services and interment will be private.
Condolences may be sent to www.delaneyfuneral.com and in lieu of flowers, gifts to Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Suite 420. Rockville, MD 20850.