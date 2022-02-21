Philip T. Clark Jr., of Taunton, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Feb. 18, 2022. Philip is preceded by his wife Rena, brother Brian, and parents, Mary (Landry) and Philip Sr.
Philip leaves behind his daughters, Kristin Vincent of Taunton and Andrea Pope and her husband Tom of Hardwick, grandsons Elijah Vincent, Samuel Pope, Maxwell Pope, siblings Matthew and his wife Gina, Patti Clark-Conway and her husband Philip, Susan Clark, Christopher Clark, Laurie Marino and her husband Eddie, Barry Clark, David Clark, and many nieces and nephews.
As a Navy veteran, father, musician and retired nurse, Philip devoted his life and invested his gifts into serving, healing and bringing the joy of music to all he shared it with. During his time in the Navy, Philip was plank owner of the Vogelgesang. Philip was a lifelong musician and would jam with his brother, Matthew, every Saturday. Philip would never miss a get-together with his loud and passionate extended family from whom he earned nicknames such as, Uncle Chunky Monkey, The Godfather, and Uncle Smokey Pants. A rip-roaring and hearty laugh was a distinguished characteristic of Philip. He truly found the silver lining and humor in the darkest of moments and a pun for every occasion. Nothing ceased to amaze Philip, who found pleasure in the simplest of life's beauties. From the sound of a guitar riff, to a cannonball that splashes the entire pool deck, to a chilled Irish beer, Phil’s happiness and zest for life were contagious. Philip’s family will continue to honor him by living a life that takes time to revel in the beauty of the fleeting moments that make up our life. Until we meet again, “love makes a memory that no one can steal”.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Bourne National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Please omit flowers, if you wish, donations in Philip’s memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.