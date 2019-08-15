Philip T. Clark, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by those who loved him at the Walpole Health Center on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Orell E. and Winfred (Tennyson) Clark.
Philip was born on Dec. 1, 1924 in Foxboro and was a graduate of Foxboro High School, Class of 1942. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a long-time employee of the former Foxboro Company as a system analyst and estimator.
Philip was a member of the Independent Sportman’s Club in Foxboro and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed music, especially playing the guitar and the piano. He was a former member of the South Foxboro Community Club. He most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Devoted father of Philip T. Clark Jr. of Taunton and his late wife Rena, David W. Clark of Marion, MA, Susan J. Clark of Woonsocket, RI, Patti Clark-Conway and her husband Philip of E. Walpole, Laurie A. Marino and her husband Edward of Attleboro, Christopher M. Clark and his wife Suzanne of Attleboro, Matthew R. Clark and his wife Gina of South Attleboro, and the late Brian M. Clark. Loving grandfather of 20, great grandfather and great, great grandfather of many. Brother of the late Arthur O. Clark
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery in Bourne.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Philip’s memory may be made to Foxboro Veteran’s Services, 40 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.