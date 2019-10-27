Phyllis Louise Everson, 84, of Foxboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 after a brief illness, at her son’s home in Sturbridge. Wife of the late Charles P. Everson Sr. and daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Anderson) Briggs.
Phyllis was born in Providence on Sept. 25, 1935. She and her husband Charles were married in West Roxbury on April 28, 1956. She has been a resident of Foxboro for over 60 years.
Phyllis was a retired branch manager for Foxboro Savings and Loan Bank in Plainville. She was a longtime active parishioner of Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church in Foxboro. She was also active in the Foxboro Senior Citizens program and was a member of the Serenading Seniors. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
Beloved mother of Charles “Chuck” Everson Jr. and his wife Joanne of Sturbridge and the late Wendy Everson. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Brodeur of Sturbridge, Adam Everson and his wife Diana of Southbridge, Daniel Everson and his wife Naomi of Lunenburg and Christopher Everson and his wife Katherine of Holden. Devoted great-grandmother of Adele, Amelia, William, James, William, Andrew and Catherine. Sister of Donald Briggs of Foxboro and the late Fred Briggs.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St., in Foxboro. Interment to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis’s memory may be made to the Inspire Initiative, c/o St. Mark’s Church, 116 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.