Phyllis M. Sloan, 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Comeau) Comeau.
Phyllis was born Feb. 6, 1924 in Lynn, MA. She was one of 13 children. She was raised, educated and graduated in Nova Scotia during the Depression and World War II. She later moved back to Massachusetts and married her husband, the late John H. Sloan. Phyllis was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Phyllis is survived by her son John P. Sloan. Grandmother of John P. Sloan Jr., great grandmother of Danielle and Ian Sloan and great, great grandmother of Joseph C. Stephens as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings Alfred Comeau of Cape Cod, Pauline Sawyer of Foxboro, Bernie Comeau of NS, Celeste Robichaud of NS, Charles Comeau of Quebec, and Anita LeBlanc of NS.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro, MA 02035.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information, please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis’s memory may be made to The American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave. #6, Waltham, MA 02451.