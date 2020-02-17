Phyllis R. (Johns) Watkins, 78, passed away peacefully at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by the comfort of her loving family Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine “Gertrude” (McCarthy) Johns.
Phyllis was born Dec. 7, 1941 in Dorchester and was a graduate of Boston Girls Latin High School. She married her husband Joseph Watkins May 5, 1962 at St. Williams Church in Dorchester.
She was a retired credit manager for Robert Allen Fabrics in Mansfield.
Phyllis loved knitting, crocheting, and crafting homemade gifts. She was a self-taught artist and was especially fond of her friends at the Foxboro Senior Center. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved wife of Joseph Watkins. Loving mother of Philip Watkins of Foxboro, Joseph Watkins of Douglas, and Doris and her husband John of Foxboro. Devoted grandmother of Krissy, Joseph III, Seamus and Caitlin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours Friday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m,. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471. To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215.