Prashanth K.K. Gurkar, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2021 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Prashanth was born in Kodlipet, India, on Oct. 12, 1979 and attended college in India. Prashanth was very proud to become an American citizen. He married his wife Leanne Young on Jan. 24, 2006 in Granby, CT, and they had three children together. He was an entrepreneur and owned Stone World in Providence, RI, importing granite and marble. He was also a partner of Metro Convenience in Weymouth.
Prashanth most enjoyed spending time with his family. His interests included the love of Mexican and Indian food, joking and teasing, hiking with his two dogs and shopping. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and son.
Loving husband of Leanne Young. Devoted father of Arya, Anjali and Arjuna. Devoted son of Kanthraj Gurukar of India and the late Hemalatha Gurukar. Brother of Ashwini, Savitha and Geetha. Son-in-law of Robert E. Young of Tucson, AZ, and Linda Houston and her husband Michael Carabello of Newburyport. Brother-in-law of Robin and Brendon Giblin of Southborough and Lauren and her husband Nick Fink of Manhasset, NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxboro. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Dec. 27 at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro at noon.
