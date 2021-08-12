Ralph Edison Brooks, 92, passed away peacefully at Blue Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton on the morning of Aug. 2, 2021. Ralph was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Born on Feb. 11, 1929 in Worcester, Ralph lived in Foxboro for most of his life, but enjoyed shorter stints in Boston, Winthrop Maine and Mansfield. He married the love of his life, the late Amelia O. (DiMarzio), on Sept. 10, 1950 in Brookline.
He was a lifelong learner, who after proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Palau, earned his bachelor’s degree at Boston University Metropolitan College. He was employed in higher education at Wentworth Institute of Technology, University of Maine at Augusta, and at the Boston University School of Education for many years.
A true outdoor enthusiast, Ralph had a passion for hiking that he passed down to his children and grandchildren, spending many weekends climbing the peaks of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.
Many of his friends and loved ones spoke fondly and often of his hosted hiking weekends, one friend even having written poetry about Ralph’s expeditions in the woods. He especially loved traveling to new places, and taking long scenic routes to any destination.
Lover of history and genealogy, he wrote many books about his family and the Dog Team Tavern in Vermont.
He was a member of numerous historical societies, and organized a trip to Ellis Island that over 100 family members attended together.
A committed member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Ralph was a Eucharistic Minister, on the Vestry, sang in the choir, was a part of the Men’s Club, and the Superintendent of the Sunday School. Ralph was loving, kind, intellectual and delighted in his daily black raspberry or chocolate ice cream.
Ralph is survived by his four children, Robin Tremblay (husband Roger), Sherrie Tobia (husband Billy), Aaron Brooks (wife Sue), and Lori Thomsen (husband Paul). Eight grandchildren, Valerie (husband Isaac) and Mark Tobia, Daniel and Joshua Brooks (wife Laura), Sarah, Benjamin, Seth, and Stephen Thomsen. And great-granddaughter Finnley Tobia-Breton. Ralph is also survived by his sister Marion as well as many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. Ralph was predeceased by his daughter Valerie Jean, brother Thomas, and parents Norman E. and Mildred A. (Reed) Brooks.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a calling hour at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 18 at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South St., Foxboro.
Both wake and funeral will be held with adherence to COVID-19 precautions, thus masks should be worn. Interment to follow at Rock Hill cemetery.
To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 116 South Street, Foxboro, MA 02035.