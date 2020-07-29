Ralph Edward “Skip” Kingsbury, 68, of Cornersville, Tenn., died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tenn.
He was a native of Foxboro, the son of the late Ralph Howard and Ruth Rich Kingsbury.
He is survived by his guardians and caretakers Earle Jr. and Regina Ferguson, nieces and nephews Heather and John Savage, their children Abby and Apple Savage, Earle III and Sue Ferguson, and their children Sean and Kathryn Ferguson.
Funeral services are private and under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, located in Foxboro.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.