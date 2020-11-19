Born in Norwood on Aug. 20, 1974, Ramona passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 9, 2020 in Deltona, Fla.
Mona leaves her best friend and love of her life David Goddard of Deltona, Fla.
She was a graduate of Foxboro High class of 1992 and will be remembered for restoring the Foxboro seal that is at all graduations.
She was the beloved mother of James (Jimmy) A. Camara of Ohio, loving Aunt Mona and Poppy to her nieces and nephews Kellie Geary, Michael Geary, Ryan Foster, Danielle Delaroca, Lauren Delaroca and great-aunt to Jackson Foster, who all absolutely adored her loving and fun ways. She was the youngest sister of Jeanne Foster and Patti Delaroca and was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Arlene Vieira.
Donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in her memory. She will be cremated. No services at this time.
All who met her became a friend and she will be missed
Funeral arrangements by Cremation at Alavon, Orange City, Fla.