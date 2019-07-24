Rebecca Jane (Osterhout) Center, 94, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2018 at Wingate at Sharon. She was the daughter of the late Charles I. and Addie L. (Truax) Osterhout.
Rebecca was born on Oct. 9, 1924 in East Providence, RI. She married her late husband Walter Center on Aug. 28, 1943 in Mobile, AL. Rebecca was employed as a teacher for Mansfield Public Schools with 21 years of service. She was a former member of the Town of Foxboro Advisory Committee from 1973 to 1976 and the Town of Foxboro Personal Wage Board from 1976 to 2011. Rebecca enjoyed crafts. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Beloved mother of Marie Tussing of Mystic, CT, Shirley Kondrakowski of Fort Myers, FL, and the late Maurice Center and Jane Smith. Loving grandmother of nine, and great grandmother of 16. Grandmother of the late Christopher Smith and great grandmother of the late Morgan Tussing.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 27, at 9 a.m., at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxboro.
For additional information, please contact 508-543-5471.
To send an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.