Richard Charles Barton, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Brighton. He was the husband of the late Jean (McLeish) Barton who passed away on April 6, 2020.
Richard was born in Norwood on Nov. 24, 1939, the son of the late George and Sophia (Babel) Barton. He and his wife Jean were married at St. Mary’s Church in Dedham in 1966. He has been a Foxboro resident since 1965.
A talented carpenter, Richard was the owner and operator of the former Barton Construction Company. Richard was a mentor to many young family members and friends guiding them through their career decisions. He was also very helpful to many with assistance in vehicle and home maintenance repair. An animal lover, Richard was a breeder of Alaskan Malamute huskies. He owned many dogs throughout the years, but his pride and Joy was his Malamute Husky Dusty. Richard was also known as a great joke teller and conversationalist.
Beloved father of Kimberly Burns of North Attleboro and Sherri and Richard Barton of Foxboro. Loving grandfather of Jessica Burns Curtis and her husband James and their children Kason and Cohen Curtis. Brother of Sheila DeLuca of Norwood and the late George Barton. Also survived by, brother-in-law Salvatore DeLuca and uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro, where a dual service for Richard and Jean Barton will take place. A funeral Mass for both Richard and Jean will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., in Foxboro. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.
If you wish, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, www.arlboston.org. or by mail to Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Anna’s Place Dedham, MA 02026.