Richard “Dick” F. Donovan Sr., 75, of Marshfield, MA, formerly of Foxboro, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on July 12, 2019.
Dick was the loving husband of 52 years to the late Joan V. (Guaragna) Donovan, and the son of Frances (Moore) Donovan, and the late James J. Donovan of Canton.
Dick was born on April 5, 1944, in Boston. He graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and continued to receive a civil and highway engineering technology degree from Wentworth Institute. He also served in the United States Army National Guard for a number of years.
He worked as a civil engineer for Shaw Company in Stoughton, MA, formerly known as Stone and Webster of Boston, for almost 40 years. He also worked for Bay Colony Group in Foxboro as a surveyor.
Dick enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and close friends. He loved playing bridge with many of his lifelong friends, and was an avid Boston sports fan. However, his greatest moments were best spent at the beach in Marshfield and Aruba, as well as attending various activities and events for and with his grandchildren.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Kelly Blaisdell and her late husband Jonathan of North Attleboro, Kristin Cady and her husband Brad of Foxboro, and his son Richard Donovan Jr., also of Foxboro. He is also survived by his eight loving grandchildren who knew him as D-Daddy: Meghan, Ryan and Allyson Blaisdell of North Attleboro; Caroline and Connor Cady of Foxboro, and Tyler, Kayla and Kaitlyn Donovan, also of Foxboro. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Paul Donovan and his wife Joanne of Canton; Robert Donovan and his wife Corinne of Virginia, and his sisters, Nancy Crane and her husband Kevin, of New Hampshire, Janet Cleary and her late husband Robert of Tewksbury, and Maryellen Carter and her late husband Daniel of Marshfield. Also survived by his sister-in-law Patsy Donovan of Oklahoma and many nieces, nephews, close cousins, and countless friends. Predeceased by his brother James “Jay” Donovan of Oklahoma.
Dick’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mary Linton Peters of the Hematology/Oncology Program and Dr. Raza Malik of the Liver Center and their teams at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, VNA CARE of Needham and VNA Hospice of Worcester for all their care and compassion.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Roberts & Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Saturday, July 20, at 9:15 a.m. on route to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro, followed by burial at Rock Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard Donovan may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Hematology Oncology Support Fund at www.bidmc.org/giving or by check made payable to “Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center” with “/Hematology Oncology Support Fund” on the memo line and mailed to: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, 330 Brookline Ave. — OV, Boston, MA 02215.