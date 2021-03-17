Richard George Brunner, age 85, passed away at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was the son of the late George and Mary (Seery) Brunner.
Richard was born in Pittsburg, PA, on April 12, 1935. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Pittsburg. He and his wife Barbara were married in Rochester, NH on July 28, 1968. He was a Foxboro resident for over 50 years.
Richard was an accomplished retired electrical engineer for Stone and Webster of Boston. His hobbies kept him busy and active throughout his working and retirement years. He took up running later in life, and was an active member of the Sharon Roadrunners. He regularly ran road races locally, as well as completed the Marine Corps. marathon in Washington, DC. He also ran the (uphill) Mt. Washington Road Race, much to the bewilderment of family and friends. He was a long time ham radio operator (AA1P) and delighted in communicating with people worldwide. Richard was a valued member of the Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole. Richard enjoyed speaking German, great friendships, and the many cultural and social events at the club. Not one to be idle, and proving you are never too old to learn something new, he learned to play the ukulele during the COVID lockdown.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Please attend calling hours with adherence to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing. He will be interred privately on Thursday at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton.
Beloved husband of Barbara (Davis) Brunner. Loving father of Gretchen Brunner of Marlboro and Susan Uhlhorn and her husband Eric of Wrentham. Devoted grandfather of Elizabeth Uhlhorn. Brother of Donald Brunner and his wife Jackie of North Carolina, and Uncle to Richard Brunner.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.