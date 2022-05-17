Richard Creagh Heydecker, age 88, passed away May 15, 2022, surrounded by his family at Brockton Hospital. He was the son of the late Claire (Enright) and William Creagh Heydecker Jr., and the grandnephew of Richard Enright, police commissioner of New York City.
Richard was born on June 30, 1933 in New York City, but was fortunate to have been able to travel to many countries during school leaves, including most of Europe, Mexico, and Cuba. After graduation from private school, he began studying at Columbia College where he also excelled on the varsity track team. During the Korean War, he left Columbia to enter the army. He served two years in the Army Corps of Engineers. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Columbia and received his A.B. in 1957. He then received a bachelor of architecture at Cooper Union in 1965. He continued with post-graduate studies at Harvard Graduate School of Design and at Stanford University focusing on education facilities.
Richard joined KLQ Architects in 1961, a firm specializing in the design of educational institutions, eventually buying the firm outright in 1990. Richard took pride in the fact that his firm had built more schools than any other firm in Massachusetts. While continuing his work at KLQ, he was also an adjunct professor at Wentworth Institute, concentrating on “office practices” and “building materials”.
Richard was very active in town politics, being voted in as a member of the school committee for over nine years. He was the chairman of the Permanent Building Committee for 12 years and continued to serve for years afterward. He was active on the Committee Against the Prison, as well as active in producing studies for the Foxborough State Hospital reuse. He was also active in supporting the Foxboro Senior Center. Richard loved to travel in his later years with his late wife Patricia Anne (Glynne) Heydecker to indigenous heritage sites around America, later taking a world tour in 2009 focusing on world heritage sites that lasted several months.
He was the father of Jeanne Elise Heydecker of Singapore, Richard Jr. and his wife Shauna (Mackerer) of Putnam, Connecticut, Christian and his wife Margaret (Enos) of Foxboro, and grandfather to six grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Monday, May 23, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., Foxboro. Funeral services will be private. There will be no public interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Foxboro Senior Center, 75 Central St., Foxboro, MA 02035.