Richard Malcolm McGrane, 90, passed away at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston Nov. 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Clarence and Constance (Brackett) McGrane.
Richard was born in Norwood on April 23, 1930.
He proudly served his country in the 318th Engineer Combat Battalion of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He attended Saint Michael’s College in Vermont and earned his AB in Political Science at Boston University. He and his wife Ann (McPhail) were married in Washington D.C. on Sept. 20, 1958.
Richard was a retired purchasing agent for Raytheon. He retired in 1992 after 15 years of service. He was a former member of the Foxboro Art Association, member of the B.O. of E. Lodge 1 in Mansfield and was a volunteer at the Cape Cod National Sea Shore.
Richard was a talented painter and enjoyed flower gardening. He was a gentle, loving and caring man who was kind to everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Husband of the late Ann McGrane who recently passed away on Dec. 26, 2019. Loving brother of William G. McGrane of Mansfield and the late C. Vincent McGrane. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic funeral services for Richard will be private.
To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Cape Cod National Sea Shore, 99 Marconi Site Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.