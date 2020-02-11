Richard Alan Robinson, known to everyone as Dickie, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. He was 80 years old.
Richard grew up in Walpole and worked at Treens Nursery and Landscaping down the road from his family home for many decades.
Dickie is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Margaret (MacNeil) Robinson, his brother Stanley Robinson Jr. and sister Lois Ela. He is survived by his twin brother Charlie Robinson and his two sisters, Ellen Tarpey and Margie Snow, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dickie was loved by all who had the honor to know him.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St., in Foxboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dickie’s memory may be made to the Nemasket Healthcare Center, 314 Marion Road, Middleboro, MA 02346.