Rita Ellen (Chichetto) Caiani, age 97, previously of Roslindale, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 surrounded by the comfort of her loving family. She was the daughter of the late James V. and Helen (Flaherty) Chichetto.
Rita was born on Sept. 1, 1924, the youngest of six children, and grew up on Howe Street in Dorchester. She attended Jeremiah Burke High School in Jamaica Plain, where she was the treasurer of her class for four years. Rita was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and worked on Milk Street for the John Hancock Insurance Company until 1954.
Rita married the late Louis S. Caiani, her beloved and adoring husband, at Holy Name Church in West Roxbury on June 30, 1951. They enjoyed 57 years together with their four children while living on Cerdan Avenue in Roslindale. Together, Rita and Lou were actively involved in programs supporting the education and social well-being of children with Downs Syndrome. Rita joined Vista Volunteers in 1975 and in 1976 helped to found Parkway Friends of Retarded, Inc., and open a successful non-profit consignment store on Corinth Street in Roslindale Square. Over time, a group home in West Roxbury was opened and a recreational program for adults that positively impacted the social lives of each participant was started and continued for many years thereafter.
In 1994, Rita, Lou, and Jimmy moved to Howard Avenue in Foxboro where they enjoyed many years of community and friendship among the Powder House Neighborhood.
Rita was sister to the late Francis A. Chichetto, Ann Granville, Mary Cardillo, James Chichetto, and Patrick Chichetto. She was a loving and devoted mother to Rita M. Greeley and her late husband Brian F. Greeley of Foxboro , Nancy E. DeMaesschalck and her husband Mark J. of Foxboro, Jean M. Caiani and her husband Vincent A. Spaulding of Columbus, Ohio, and the late James L. Caiani of Waltham.
She was a dear and loving grandmother to Meghan, Catherine, Elizabeth, Celine, Michael, and Nia, as well as a great grandmother of Greeley Maddox. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxboro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., in Foxboro. We kindly request that masks be worn at the visitation and the funeral Mass. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery in Foxboro.
To light a candle in her memory, please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneral.com. For additional information please call 508-543-5471.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxboro, MA 02035.