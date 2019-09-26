Rita J. (Allen) Henderson, of Pocasset, formerly of Foxboro, Hyde Park and Brockton, passed away at home on Aug. 25, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Stoughton on May 14, 1959 to the late William J. Allen and Ann (Gracewicz) Allen of Brockton. She attended Brockton Public Schools and graduated from Brockton High School in 1977. She worked for a number of years for Tufts Dental at the Fernald School in Waltham. While raising a young family and managing a busy household, she completed her BS degree in special education (cum laude) at Bridgewater State University. Rita proceeded to work in classroom environments for a number of public school systems starting with Foxboro Elementary, King Philip Regional High School and ending with Plymouth North High School as an instructional/vocational aide in the special needs programs.
She took pride in her gardens with the sequential blooming of vibrant flowers and her babbling water features. She had a special gift of bringing people together and making everyone feel welcome. Beloved wife for 36 loving years of Phillip W. Henderson. Loving mother to Lara A. of Providence, Ryan W. and William A. of Foxboro and Rachel M. of Avon. Rita was the beloved sister of Leonard Allen of GA, Richard Allen of Rehoboth, and the late Dennis Allen. She was also a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her three puppy loves; Rocco, Ruby and Javier.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist in Pocasset on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours are omitted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HAC-Village at Cataumet Shelter, 1252 Rte. 28A, Bourne, MA 02601in Rita’s name.
For online guestbook, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.