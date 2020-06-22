Rita Marie Mandin passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Seminole, FL.
She was born in Foxboro on Aug. 14, 1923 and was educated in Foxboro schools and Burdette College in Boston. She was the daughter of the late Mitchell A. and Catherine (Ott) Mandin and predeceased by her brother Arthur Mandin and sister Carmelita (Mandin) Ward.
Rita worked as a secretary for the former Foxboro Company and later for the federal government, working in US embassies around the world. She retired to Seminole, FL, where she worked at All Children’s Hospital and later for Boar’s Head deli products. She also traveled and performed as a musical entertainer. Rita was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Seminole and served as a choir member, soloist and lector.
Survivors include her nephew Albert Ward of Hookset, NH, nieces Renee Moore of Sarasota, FL, Michelle Herndon of Williamson, GA, Denise Ladogana of Englewood, FL, and Jean Ford of Omaha, NE, along with several great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 11565 66th Ave., Seminole, FL 33772.
Burial service was private.
Condolences may be offered at www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rita’s name offered to Catholic Memorial Mission Board at support.cmmb.org.